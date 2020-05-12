Just 24 photos of the very good boys and girls you've rescued during COVID-19.

During this unprecedented time of COVID-19, there has been one huge silver lining: rescue animals.

While we’ve been forced to spend more time than ever at home due to social distancing restrictions, many Australian have decided it is the perfect opportunity to introduce a furry friend into their lives.

WATCH: Who’s smarter, cats or dogs? Post continues below.

Between March and April of this year, over 12,000 Australians rescued a pet from Pet Rescue Australia, and RSPCA has seen a 45 per cent increase in dog fostering.

So to cheer you up today, here are 20 photos of gorgeous dogs, cats, and even a horse and lamb, that you rescued during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Elvi

"I have no idea why we waited so long to add to our family. Her breath’s not the best and she farts for Australia, but Elvi is a blast of brightness at a crappy time. If you’re thinking about it and you have the resources, now’s a bloody good time to adopt." - Holly.