'The children were not abducted.' The Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas divorce just got messier.

Sophie Turner has filed a lawsuit against Joe Jonas, asking their two children be returned to England.

In the documents seen by People magazine, Turner requested "the immediate return of children wrongfully removed or wrongfully retained," asserting that Jonas' "wrongful retention" of their daughters, three-year-old Willa and one-year-old baby whose name is not publicly known, began on September 20.

The documents reportedly state that Turner and Jonas had agreed to move to England as their "forever home" during conversations last Christmas.

They sold their house in Miami and were in the process of buying a home in Turner's home country before the divorce, according to the lawsuit.

"The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England," the documents state, and reportedly relocated in April.

Turner began filming Joan, a miniseries in the UK a month later.

They had agreed that their children would join Jonas on the road when his tour with the Jonas Brothers began on August 12, because he had more daytime hours to spend with them, but the document noted Turner's "hesitation" about the "temporary arrangement".

Turner alleges that the breakdown of their marriage happened "very suddenly" after an argument on August 15 — Jonas' birthday — with Jonas filing for divorce on September 5 after days of speculation by media and fans. She supposedly learned about their split "through the media", according to the lawsuit.

Two weeks later, the pair met up to discuss next steps, at which point Turner reiterated their plan to move to England and Jonas expressed a change of heart.