From Home And Away to House Rules: Where you've seen The Bachelorette contestants before.

We're only one week into The Bachelorette and fans have already started noticing something... peculiar.

Other than the fact that there's not nearly enough Osher this season or that Frazer already has this in the bag, some of the contestants look... suspiciously familiar.

And that's becuse they are.

It turns out a few of the contestants on this season have actually appeared on TV before. In fact, two of them have previously competed on a reality show.

It's not the first time past reality TV contestants have appeared on other shows before. Last year, a bunch of Married At First Sight contestants had already made their TV debut before singing up for the dating show.

So to put an end to the puzzled looks and frantic googling, here's where you've seen some of The Bachelorette contestants before.

Shannon Karaka

He quickly caught Becky's attention on The Bachelorette, but before that, Shannon appeared on Home and Away as a River Boy.

According to Shannon's StarNow profile he's "not an actor but have done some body double / extras work over the years which is always good fun".

Under his list of acting experience, Shannon credits his work on Home and Away, which he appeared in back in 2017. The same year, he also appeared in the 'Laka Laka' music video as a Maori performer.

"Love to get out of my comfort zone and to try new things!" he wrote on his profile.