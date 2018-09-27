Mamamia
pregnancy
"It's worth it a million times over." In 2018, Melissa became a single mother by choice.
Jessica Staveley
pregnancy
Eating greens while feeling green: Yes, you can have a vegetarian pregnancy.
Natalie Esler
pregnancy
'It was an awful delivery.' After giving birth to her son Saint, Kim Kardashian needed five operations.
Jessica Staveley
pregnancy
"Life will never be the same." Actress Ada Nicodemou on the trauma of losing a baby.
Billi Fitzsimons
pregnancy
"I remember asking if I was going to die." Jessica lost 3 litres of blood during childbirth.
Jessica Hood
pregnancy
'I've been pregnant in my 20s, 30s and 40s and here's what differed each time around.'
Mandy Nolan
pregnancy
'I had a 3 day labour and felt really bullied.' After the birth of her son, Amy was traumatised.
Amy Dominey
pregnancy
Annabel is due on Christmas Day. She still grieves for the baby she lost last December.
Annabel Bower
pregnancy
"We were in shock." Charlotte was 10 weeks pregnant when she found out she had a fatal genetic disease.
pregnancy
Anxiety, envy and everything in between: Four partners on pregnancy from their perspective.
pregnancy
'The day my vagina broke: The story of my traumatic birth and the prolapse that came next.'
pregnancy
Hilaria Baldwin’s photos, two days apart, show the changes to the body after miscarriage.
pregnancy
'After my premature birth at 26 weeks, I was diagnosed with PTSD from the trauma.'
pregnancy
"I cringe every time my friends say they're 'trying for a baby'."
pregnancy
Mums share the 17 essential items every pregnant woman needs in their hospital bag.
pregnancy
After splitting up with Micah, Bride & Prejudice's Milly is pregnant with her second child.
pregnancy
How to respond to people when they ask why you're not pregnant yet, from someone who's been there.
pregnancy
"We wanted to become mums and our journey to parenthood was a little different to most."
pregnancy
3 women on precisely how much it cost them to have a baby on their own.
pregnancy
Five things to eat when you're trying to get pregnant (and what your partner should eat too).
pregnancy
'I felt guilty.' When Marisa was 24 weeks pregnant she was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma.
pregnancy
Six pregnancies, two children: What people don't know about my journey to being a mum.
pregnancy
A future free from fear: Alex did what she could to protect her unborn children from cancer.
pregnancy
When Anna gave birth, she pulled her baby out of her own belly.
pregnancy
'At 24, my unplanned pregnancy ended in miscarriage. I was told to "just try again later."'
pregnancy
Exactly what to eat (and avoid) during pregnancy.
pregnancy
Exercise during pregnancy: The 7 best (and safe) exercises to do during pregnancy.
pregnancy
'In labour your bones move backwards.' The magical childbirth photo women are sharing.
Gender Reveal
pregnancy
The Bachelor's Sam and Snez have just shared the sex of their third baby.
baby
Kayla Itsines and Tobi Pearce have shared their gender reveal video.
pregnancy
"What bothers me about gender reveal parties."
pregnancy
Prince Harry just announced what gender he hopes his and Meghan Markle's baby will be.
pregnancy
The creepily accurate gender prediction chart that tells us what Meghan Markle is having.
celebrity
There was a bit of hidden tension behind the scenes of Hilary Duff's gender reveal.
celebrity
Kate Hudson just announced she's expecting her third child with a stunning gender reveal.
baby
The baby gender prediction chart that's blowing everyone's minds.
pregnancy
'My midwife spoiled my gender surprise. Am I silly for being sad?'
pregnancy
The new 'bogan' baby reveal trend that has police warning new parents.
celebrity
The Bachelor's Bec Chin shares the sex of her baby with a gender reveal cake.
celebrity
Lauren Conrad just revealed her baby's gender on Instagram.
pregnancy
The new trend in gender reveals is guns. Wait, what?
pregnancy
From discharge to body hair: A complete guide to 21 lesser-known pregnancy symptoms.
Sophie Aubrey
pregnancy
'My teeth were damaged from the vomiting.' What it's really like to be sick during pregnancy.
Nama Winston
pregnancy
"I felt poisoned." Four women on the reality of having hyperemesis gravidarum.
Nama Winston
pregnancy
'The crippling, debilitating, all consuming pregnancy condition we need to talk about.'
Anonymous
baby
Kim was 9 when she found out she'd been switched at birth with Arlena. Arlena had just died.
Gemma Bath
pregnancy
Anxiety, envy and everything in between: Four partners on pregnancy from their perspective.
Laura Jackel
pregnancy
'The day my vagina broke: The story of my traumatic birth and the prolapse that came next.'
Stephanie Thompson
baby
The beautiful, ultra-rare birth footage that shows how babies live in the womb.
Nama Winston
pregnancy
After 9 years together, Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split in 2018. This is their lives now.
Amy Clark
pregnancy
From "eye-watering" to "not a cent": Australian women share how much childbirth cost them.
Belinda Jepsen
pregnancy
Caity, 25, put her sore back and cramps down to exhaustion. She was 35 weeks pregnant.
Lia Spencer
pregnancy
Let's talk about two completely normal pregnancy hair changes. And one that's not.
Amy Clark
pregnancy
To my 12yo: 'This is the birth story I never told you, so I could save you from the sadness.'
Courtney Christine
pregnancy
From discharge to body hair: A complete guide to 21 lesser-known pregnancy symptoms.
Sophie Aubrey
pregnancy
'I started bleeding profusely at 6 weeks pregnant. Then I found out about 'threatened miscarriages'.'
Tracey Montgomery
pregnancy
6 things I didn't expect when I gave up drinking during pregnancy.
Amy Nelmes Bissett
pregnancy
If you've got a baby on the way, these 9 simple swaps will make your home more natural.
Amy Clark
pregnancy
The 8 things all pregnant women know to be true.
Amy Nelmes Bissett
pregnancy
Jennifer Hawkins, Jesinta Franklin, and me: Behind every baby bump, there's a story.
Annie Bucknall
pregnancy
"The one thing I so dearly wanted couldn’t be planned." Jennifer Hawkins shares her fertility struggle.
Amy Clark
pregnancy
Emma was told she had gastro while pregnant at 37 weeks. The misdiagnosis nearly killed her.
Emma Humphries
pregnancy
"We’re having a baby boy." Sylvia Jeffreys and Peter Stefanovic are expecting their first child.
Bella Fowler
pregnancy
Pregnant women dancing to 'Baby Mama' are all over Instagram. And we can't stop watching.
Billi Fitzsimons
pregnancy
Janice had an illegal abortion at 15. To 'teach her a lesson', the doctor added a 'punishment'.
Kelly James
pregnancy
No weddings, no cold water, no watermelons: How women prepare for birth around the world.
Life-Space
pregnancy
“No glam shot for me.” 8 Aussie women share their very real post-birth baby photos.
Helen Vnuk
pregnancy
Lite IVF: After four miscarriages, Julie and Cameron pursued a different IVF option.
Laura Jackel
pregnancy
"After I gave birth to my daughter, I was put back together with 150 stitches."
Jess Fitzpatrick