'The worst pain imaginable.' Why women are recording their IUD insertions.

"I have endometriosis/adenomyosis and trying to get it removed was hell. The last removal, my gyno couldn't get it out and I was crying. I had to go under to get it out."

"It's the worst pain I've ever felt. And I've literally had three surgeries that involved moving/cutting my nerves."

"I passed out and threw up."

When we asked Mamamia staff to describe the day they got an intrauterine device (IUD) or had one removed, these were just a few of their experiences.

For the uninitiated, the intrauterine device is a form of contraception that sits in the uterus. It's one of the most effective forms of pregnancy prevention. It's even more effective than the contraceptive pill. It's also the most painful.

Watch: Mia Freedman gets an IUD.



Video via Mamamia.

So painful, in fact, women on social media have started sharing their reactions to having the device inserted in a bid to warn others. And it's excruciating to watch.

Twenty-two-year-old Nicole Marpaung recently posted a video on TikTok that quickly went viral, recording her experience of undergoing an IUD procedure. In the video, the doctor tells her to expect "lots and lots of pressure".

Pictured in visible pain and in tears, the caption reads: "IUD insertion is the worst pain imaginable."

The video, which has 26,000 shares and nearly 25,000 comments, has garnered a wave of attention — and it's now prompting other young women to share their own experiences on social media.