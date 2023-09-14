pregnancy

London just held its answer to the Met Gala, and precisely no one even knew it was happening.

It looks like Anna Wintour's assistant forgot to tell the world there was going to be an extravagant, star-studded red-carpet event in London this week. 

Because apparently it's taking place now – and it's called Vogue World.

On Thursday local time, Vogue hosted its second annual Vogue World event. Last year, it took place in New York City, while this year it's in London – kicking off London Fashion Week with a swanky event at Theatre Royal Drury Lane.

US and UK editors Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful are hosting the event, while Stormzy, FKA twigs, Sienna Miller (?) and James McAvoy (??) are among those performing.

And while many of us weren't even told the event was happening, it looks like the celebs weren't told the dress code, either.

Sienna Miller

Image: Getty.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

What It Means To Give Birth On Country

The Delivery Room

A Crisis Expert On Where Ashton And Mila Went Wrong

Mamamia Out Loud
ADVERTISEMENT

Nicola Coughlan 

Image: Getty.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anna Wintour, Edward Enninful and Baz Luhrmann

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kate Winslet

Image: Getty.

Jared Leto and Shannon Leto

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cole Sprouse

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Poppy Delevingne, Stella McCartney and Carey Mulligan 

Image: Getty.

Princess Eugenie 

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi 

Image: Getty.

Winnie Harlow

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia May Jagger

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simone Ashley

Image: Getty.

Maude Apatow

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Emilia Clarke

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maisie Williams

Image: Getty.

Twiggy

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dove Cameron

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alexa Chung

Image: Getty.

Nathalie Emmanuel 

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Charlotte Tilbury

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Daisy Edgar-Jones

Image: Getty.

Rita Ora

Image: Getty.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gemma Chan

Image: Getty.

Feature image: Getty.

Tags:
Resources
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Family
Work & Money