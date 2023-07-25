'I'm a mother of 'twins'. They were conceived 18 days apart.'

Six years ago, Sandra Searle sat in a fertility clinic with her husband David wondering if she would ever become a mum. Just a few years later the couple are juggling a busy and joy-filled life as parents of four kids under five.

Not only did Sandra and David's dreams of parenthood come true following a cancer diagnosis and fertility challenges, but they recently welcomed ultra-rare 'superfetation twins' - conceived 18 days apart - to their family.

"I wanted to share our unique story to give people hope," Sandra tells Mamamia about her journey to becoming a mum of 'medical miracle' twins.

"There are so many sad stories associated with fertility treatment, but good stuff happens too! Despite the odds."

Back in 2015, life looked very different for the married couple after doctors diagnosed David with testicular cancer. He endured surgery and months of chemotherapy before getting the all-clear. They froze some of David's sperm just a few days before he started treatment "just in case", and were also told to wait for 12 months before trying for their longed-for family.

"We soon realised that we weren't able to conceive naturally and the fertility clinic discovered I had a low egg count which added to our conception woes. We then went through a year of fertility treatments before starting our first round of IVF.