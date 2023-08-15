'A midwife yelled at my wife to "get with the program" during birth. It was just the beginning.'

Content warning: This story includes descriptions of sexual assault that may be distressing to some readers.



Every woman and their partner hopes for a magical birth. The ones you see on the screen, where lights twinkle and fairies sing and it’s wonderfully transformative experience.

Unfortunately, this isn’t what happens for everyone. And it’s not what happened for me and my wife.

This is my story as a spectator, when burnout came alive in the midwife, exhaustion showed in the obstetrician and red tape prevented adequate pain relief from being provided in time.

Weeks after the birth and we started therapy, Luce shared her story, the term obstetric violence became a common one. What did that mean for me? Was I not only a complicit bystander, but an active participant?

Video via COPE: Centre of Perinatal Excellence.

Please consider your mental wellbeing as this piece may be confronting for assault survivors and those who have endured a traumatic birthing experience.

The start.

We were two weeks early. A little ahead of schedule, but no major drama. A routine OBGYN check-up surprised us the day before, identifying Luce was three-centimetres dilated. She wasn’t feeling a thing. The advice was to prep for the hospital trip, but just take it easy at home and enjoy the little remaining time we had as a duo.