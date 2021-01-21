Excuse us, this mum-of-five has made the pantry of our dreams and she's only used budget items.

In a world full of home organisation hacks and rainbow bookcases, one Aussie mum has quite literally created the pantry of our dreams. And we need to talk about it immediately.

Sharing photos in the Mums Who Organise Facebook group, Kerry Middleton explained how she designed her incredibly organised butlers' pantry, complete with a breakfast bar and snack drawers.

"It turned out exactly how I envisioned it two-and-a-half years ago, now all I’m waiting on is the butler to appear," she wrote in her post.

As a mum of five, Kerry always dreamed of having a bigger pantry with more storage. So when her family undertook a major home renovation of their new house, a butler's pantry was top of the list.

"The pantry was always a dream that I had. I spent years having a very small kitchen with barely any storage space. As a large family we were storing our kitchen supplies and appliances all over the house. In every spare piece of space we could find, kids bedroom cupboards, the garage, the home office," she told Mamamia.

Now her pantry is an organised haven of clearly labelled containers and drawers, which are cleverly ordered into categories from cereal to canned food.

"I have divided the pantry into different zones to help with the flow and usability," Kerry explained.