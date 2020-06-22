From storage hacks to cosy nooks: 6 ideas from Instagram to make your home office more inviting.

For the past few months, many of us have swapped our work offices for makeshift home offices. And it's certainly been interesting.

While some people have simply taken over their spare bedrooms for work, others have had to get more creative and set up workspaces in lounge rooms, on dining tables or just anywhere away from noisy children.

And even though many people have started to head back into the office, working from home is still a reality for a lot of us, especially as more people adopt flexible work arrangements.

Watch: Five quick tricks to make a room look bigger. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

So to help make working from home more enjoyable, we've rounded up six office inspo ideas, courtesy of Instagram.

From chic storage hacks to funky artwork, here's how to make your working space look better than ever.

1. Chic storage hacks.

When it comes to working from home, keeping your space clean and tidy is easier said than done. When you don't have the luxury of cupboard space, storage cubes, wire racks and rattan style baskets are a great way to keep your workspace looking organised and oh so chic.