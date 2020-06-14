Search
home

From rainbow bookcases to toy storage: Just 20 photos of overly-organised homes.

Although isolation restrictions are easing across the country, we're still spending a lot of time at home.

As a result, many of us have thought about (or purchased) things that will make our home environments more warm, inviting and organised.

To make your life even easier, here are four cleaning hacks to try out. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia

So whether you want some organisation inspiration before you Marie Kondo your own home or just need a mesmerising distraction on a Monday evening, here are 20 overly-organised homes for your viewing pleasure.

You can thank us later.

2 Comments
Listen Now
00:00

What Sarah Wilson Can't Live Without

Can't Live Without

Do You Know How To Keep Your Kids Safe On Screens?

I Don't Know How She Does It
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT


Do you have an overly-organised home? If you do, share a photo in the comments below! 

Feature Image: Instagram/@breathing.room.organization/@styleanddwell.

Submit your contribution

Top Contributions

Tags:
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout