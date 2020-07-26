"Less is definitely more": 40 women over 40 share the beauty advice they swear by.

When it comes to beauty for women over 40, it's a bloody crowded market.

There are squillions of "anti-ageing" products on offer, promising to wind back the clock on things like wrinkles, pigmentation, varicose veins, thinning hair and the other fun natural processes our bodies throw at us as we get older. Not to mention the 'mature beauty' markup - why is it products seem to elevate in price as their target demographic ages?

WATCH: Zoe Foster Blake chats to Mia Freedman about how her beauty routine changed after kids. Post continues below video.



Video via

And while we might want to invest in an eye cream that actually does the job, by now most of us know a good lipstick can be just as much of a youth serum. Forget anti-ageing; these days beauty is about doing what makes you feel like a solid 10/10 no matter what your age.

Which is why we turned to the You Beauty Facebook community, and asked 40 women over 40 for their best beauty tip. And not just when it comes to products - we wanted to know about the stuff that can't be bottled, too.

Here's what they had to say.

1. "If or when you start getting crow's feet around your eyes, just a bit of Botox can look really nice (find an injector who understands the meaning of the words ‘subtle’ and ‘natural’). You’ll see instant results (well, one-to-two weeks after your treatment) and you’ll also ensure those lines don’t get too deep. I started at about 28. I’m 42 now."

2. "I would try every new product out there, and now my skin has become quite sensitive. I should have just used what worked and stopped with trying so many active products."

3. "Drink the wine. Eat the cheese."

4. "In bed, lights off at nine, eight on Friday. Go out Thursday or Saturday night. No apologies."

5. "The right foundation or BB formula and colour adds luminosity, glow and colour back into your face, giving you more even, healthy looking skin. My number one tip is to match your foundation or BB colour to the skin on your decolletage (by the time you get to our age there’s a pretty good chance you’ve copped some sun damage on your chest, so the skin here is often a completely different colour to your face). Choose lightweight, light-reflecting liquid foundation formula and steer clear of full coverage matte finish formulas."

6. "40-year-old here! I have anti-wrinkle injections on my forehead and between my brows. Yes, it makes me look fresher and my skin just looks better and brighter, but most importantly I don’t look as tired or cranky - and when I’m talking to my children it doesn’t make me look so angry! It sounds crazy but because I can’t pull the big frown face or cranky lines, I seem to be able to control my emotions better."