'Barbenheimer' is everywhere. And we can't get enough of it.

Barbenheimer is the moment right now.

The term 'Barbenheimer' is trending online - there are countless articles on it, social media videos, hashtags, and it even has its own Wikipedia page. But up until very recently, we had zero clue what the term actually meant.

The 'Barb' bit understandably relates to the upcoming Barbie movie by Greta Gerwig, starring Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a stellar cast.

As for 'enheimer', it's about all things Oppenheimer - a World War II era film from Christopher Nolan about theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who helped develop the first nuclear weapons. It also has a phenomenal cast, including Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr. and Emily Blunt.

It just so happens that both massively talked-about movies are premiering on the same day.

The lead-up to both films has been building, Barbie likely taking the cake in terms of marketing budget and over-the-top promotion. But Oppenheimer has legs to stand on too - the hype growing readily.

One of these films is a fantasy comedy film about all things fashion, colour, and a plot that reportedly explores mental health and self-discovery. The other is the Barbie antithesis - a biographical thriller about the makings of a bomb that detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki killing over 200,000 people.