Exactly why Oprah Winfrey steals the screen from anyone she shares it with.

This post deals with sexual abuse and might be triggering for some readers.



When Oprah Winfrey interviewed Meghan Markle this week, one thing was clear – the 67-year-old media icon was just as captivating as her guest. For some, even more so.

There’s a reason why Oprah has been at the top of her game for most of her decades-long career, and as the interview proves, continues to be so.

It’s because she’s Oprah.

She's interviewed thousands of guests, has six book titles to her name, and is worth a mere 3.5 billion dollars. Her fans love her for her innate wisdom, wit and charm.

It takes an extraordinary person to achieve these things – someone who’s ambitious and determined to change the world.

This is a look how Oprah came to be, and why she still reigns supreme.

Oprah’s childhood.

Oprah’s childhood was not a conventional one. She was born in Mississippi, and given the Biblical name Orpah, but it was too difficult or many to pronounce, so she became known as Oprah.

Her parents, Vernita and Vernon, did not remain together. Vernita moved cities for work, and Oprah remained with her grandmother in small-town poverty. It wasn’t until she was six that Oprah joined her mother in Milwaukee.

Unfortunately, Vernita couldn’t cope with Patricia – a child she’d had in her time away – and Oprah, so the older sister was shipped to live with Vernon in Nashville.