A treadmill runner and a viral flag bearer: The 8 key moments from the Olympics opening ceremony.

It might be a year later, but the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games have finally begun.

Last night, the 17-day event kicked off with hundreds of athletes marching through the Olympic Stadium.

This year's opening ceremony was quite different to those before – there were no crowds, everyone wore masks, and it was a pretty sombre event, reflecting on the COVID-19 pandemic.

Video via Mamamia.

If you missed the whole thing or couldn't quite make it through all four hours, here are eight key moments from the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony.

1. The treadmill girl.

The beginning of the ceremony depicted athletes training alone after the Games were postponed in 2020. There were three main athletes – one on a rower, one on a bike and one on a treadmill.

Image: Getty.