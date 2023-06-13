'My husband is "one and done", but I want another baby.'

My husband, Griffo, told me almost a year ago that he doesn’t want another baby. He is 'one and done'.

His actual words were, “I am 95 per cent sure I don’t want baby number two. I just can’t do it again.”

However, my entire body screams daily that I am not finished birthing children.

The crazy thing is, I wasn’t even sure I wanted kids before our son was born. I was petrified of becoming a mum. But as soon as I had my son Memphis, I knew I was born to be a mum, especially his mother.

So, what do you do when two people love each other but want very different things?

Do you leave? Start a family with someone else?

Watch: Parenting 101 for new parents. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

I'm not going to lie; I have thought about this a lot. But I love my husband and I love our family and we are a great team.

But he is taking away the one thing my heart desires. Another baby.

I know that might seem crazy as f**k to say, but that is honestly what went through my mind. I have never been so sure about wanting another child.