I have a particularly soft spot for viral videos of kids meeting their newborn siblings for the first time. There’s something about the look of wonderment in the toddler’s eyes when they see their baby brother or sister (and the emotional music usually played on top) that gets me every time.

But as much as they make me tear up whenever I watch them, it’s a moment I know I’m never going to experience myself. While I never would’ve predicted it before I became a parent, I’ve joined a growing number of families who are choosing to be “one and done”.

"So, when are you having more kids?"

My daughter was about three months old when I was first asked when I’d be giving her a sibling. Not if. When.

While I knew it was mostly just people making polite small talk, the thought of having another was completely overwhelming. I was still covered in baby vomit most days and hadn’t slept for more than three hours in a row for weeks.

After having a difficult birth and extended stay in hospital, it also wasn’t an experience I was keen to go through again, aside from the part where I got hot meals delivered to my bed three times a day – that part was bliss.

Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

But more than that, my husband and I both felt completely content with the baby we had and could see how sticking with one child would work better for us. It’d be easier to juggle both our careers, we wouldn’t have to split focus between multiple kids, and financially we’d be able to give our little girl more than we would with two or more.

“You’ll change your mind when she’s a bit older,” people always told me with a knowing grin.

Yet here we are, with a two-year-old who makes our lives happier than we ever thought possible – and yet we still don’t want to add to our family.

With one child, every first is a last

But I know there are going to be times that choice makes me sad. Packing away little clothes my girl has outgrown, there’s a pang of disappointment knowing I’ll never put them on another future child.

It also means that every time we experience a ‘first’ – whether it’s first steps, first word, first ice-cream – it is also the last.

I’m not too proud to admit I sobbed ugly tears the day my daughter stopped holding on to my fingers for balance when she walked. But I also know most parents feel this way even if you have 10 kids and it really does make us stop and treasure the little moments.

The pressure to have siblings

People aren’t afraid to tell me we’re making the wrong decision. I’ve been told “it’s cruel” not to give my daughter a sibling – that she’ll be lonely and we’ll regret it when we’re older and don’t have more kids to help us as we age.