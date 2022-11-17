Donna's breast milk has fed 4,000 babies. On World Prematurity Day, this is what she wants you to know.

For a woman who has donated over 500 litres of breastmilk to feed more than 4,000 premature babies around Australia, it's surprising that mum-of-two Donna initially struggled with breastfeeding.

"It was excruciating," Donna, an early educator based in Adelaide, tells Mamamia about feeding her son Zander in 2018.

"After the first week, the pain did settle down a bit, but not enough because I had such a big milk supply. I would breastfeed Zander for as long as he would take, and then I'd have to pump because my boobs were still rock hard! I would fill several bottles in just a few minutes."



Once at home with Zander, Donna made the decision to keep pumping. It was only when her freezer began filling up with more milk than Zander would ever need that Donna looked into donation.

"I had a huge milk supply so if a baby cried while I was out and about, I would immediately start lactating. I did a Google search and discovered Lifeblood in Adelaide were desperate for breastmilk for premature babies. I rang and left a message saying 'please come!' and a lovely lady called me back. She came over and gave me the paperwork to complete and took a lot of frozen breastmilk with her that day."