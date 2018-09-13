A troll sent Olivia a disgusting message online. They weren't expecting her to write back.

Thursday September 13 is R U OK? Day, a mental health initiative aimed at starting conversations and preventing suicide. To learn more, find resources or find out how you can help, visit the R U OK? Day website. Don’t forget to ask the people around you how they’re doing, not just today, but everyday.

Olivia Rogers was about to go to bed on Tuesday night when she decided to quickly check her Instagram messages.

The 26-year-old former Miss Universe Australia was scrolling on her phone, sitting on the toilet, as you do, when she opened a message from someone she’d never met – the most disgusting, hurtful message she’d ever received.

“My jaw just dropped, I thought ‘what the hell, I can’t believe someone has written something so awful’. I was shocked,” the speech pathologist and artist told Mamamia.

“The DMs [messages on Instagram] are quite constant, the majority are really nice, people wanting tips about hair or recipes, but to come across this one, I was shocked.”

Among other things, the troll told Olivia that no one actually cares about her anymore, that she’s “wooden and fake”, that no one is buying her “anxiety bullshit” and that she was never going to win Miss Universe because she’s “too fat with no tits”.

After re-reading it to “try to process it”, Olivia showed her boyfriend, then decided to write back.