A troll sent Olivia a disgusting message online. They weren't expecting her to write back.

Thursday September 13 is R U OK? Day, a mental health initiative aimed at starting conversations and preventing suicide. To learn more, find resources or find out how you can help, visit the R U OK? Day website. Don’t forget to ask the people around you how they’re doing, not just today, but everyday.
Olivia Rogers was about to go to bed on Tuesday night when she decided to quickly check her Instagram messages.
The 26-year-old former Miss Universe Australia was scrolling on her phone, sitting on the toilet, as you do, when she opened a message from someone she’d never met – the most disgusting, hurtful message she’d ever received.
“My jaw just dropped, I thought ‘what the hell, I can’t believe someone has written something so awful’. I was shocked,” the speech pathologist and artist told Mamamia.
“The DMs [messages on Instagram] are quite constant, the majority are really nice, people wanting tips about hair or recipes, but to come across this one, I was shocked.”
Among other things, the troll told Olivia that no one actually cares about her anymore, that she’s “wooden and fake”, that no one is buying her “anxiety bullshit” and that she was never going to win Miss Universe because she’s “too fat with no tits”.
After re-reading it to “try to process it”, Olivia showed her boyfriend, then decided to write back.
Top Comments
I once had someone tell me online that my mother should’ve aborted me. That hurt. The fact is these people have way too much time on their hands and sad lives if they get a feeling of superiority from abusing someone online. It says more about them than the person they have a go at.
"Go slit your own throat" was my latest one. I responded and asked him why he sent that to me, what was his motivation. He said he saw something I'd written, he couldn't even remember what it was, and he was bored. I told him that he was pretty sad and then let him have the last word, which, again, was along the lines of slit your own throat. These people are sad little losers who have nothing better to do than to message (mostly) women online to try and make them feel bad about themselves, because their own lives are small and pathetic.
And there are a lot of them out there
Why even bother responding to them at all, it's exactly what trolls want. Let them wither on the vine.
Or if you must, just tell them the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell or some such thing.
Rule No1 - don't feed the trolls