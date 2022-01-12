A feud with Roger Federer and claims of 'blackmail': The parents behind Novak Djokovic.

The sporting world is still reeling over the case of Novak Djokovic and his visa debacle that has sparked fierce debate in not only Australia, but across the world.

As of late, the World No.1 has been the source of polarising opinions when it comes to his views on vaccination and his questionable actions.

But also under the microscope are the tennis player's parents: Dijana and Srdjan Djokovic.

Making headlines are their claims that their son has been a victim of "terrorism and torture", not to mention their long-running feud with Roger Federer.

Here's everything we know.

Watch: Djokovic family shuts down media conference after probing question. Post continues below.

Video via 9News.

The "terrorism and brutal human rights violations of the world's best tennis player": according to Srdjan Djokovic.

Speaking on Serbian television in late November 2021, Srdjan referred to Australia's vaccination requirements for all attending the Australian Open 2022 as "blackmail".

So considering what has unfolded in the case of Djokovic's visa, his parents' reaction isn't surprising.

Image: Getty. During the recent rallies in Serbia, Srdjan shouted to the crowd: "I call on all Australians and the whole world to speak out against terrorism and the brutal human rights violations of the world's best tennis player."

Meanwhile, some questionable and morally unjust violations were actually occurring down the corridor from Novak Djokovic. While Djokovic's stay is only fleeting, the sentence for the others left behind in that building has no end date.