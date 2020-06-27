NOT A DRILL: The new Normal People episode features a cameo from Fleabag's Hot Priest.

From highly acclaimed Unorthodox to the bizarre phenomenon that was Tiger King, it's fair to say we've devoured way too many TV shows during isolation. But none have been quite as addictive or emotionally devastating as the love story that is Normal People.

The hit series, based on Sally Rooney's New York Times best-selling book of the same name, follows the lives of two young Irish people, Marianne and Connell, who come from completely different upbringings and just can’t seem to stay away from one another as the years pass.

But it’s far from the typical ‘boy meets girl' love story. It's just as romantic as it is soul-crushing. And it's a little bit sexy.

Video via Stan.

And just when we thought we'd got over that ending, Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones have now reprised their roles in a two-episode special for Comic Relief Ireland.

That's right, Marianne and Connell (and his silver chain) have returned to our screens. Oh, and the Hot Priest from TV series Fleabag also made a cameo in one of the episodes.