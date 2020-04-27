"Normal People is the complicated love story we need to see on our screens right now."

In the pop culture arena, the idea of first love usually falls into one of two camps.

It’s either a sweetly perfect template for what a relationship should look like, or it’s messy, uncomfortable and cruel, forever sentenced to remain a cringeworthy tale divulged to girlfriends after too many bottles of wine.

Yet in reality, first love, especially among teenagers and young adults, can be vastly transformative, widely complicated and also completely joyful, especially when you remove the overused angsty love triangles that seem to always pervade YA fiction.

This idea is very much the crux of Stan’s highly anticipated new series Normal People, based on the beloved and bestselling novel of the same name by Sally Rooney.

You probably know the novel, or you’ve at least seen the front cover on your Insta-feeds. It was on everyone’s book club lists in 2019, and for good reason, and now it’s finally gotten the on-screen adaptation it so badly deserves.

Take a look at the trailer for Normal People, now streaming on Stan.

In Normal People, we are taken to a small town high school in West Ireland and introduced to Connell (newcomer Paul Mescal) and Marianne (Cold Feet star Daisy Edgar-Jones).

Connell is a well-liked football player who’s easily accepted in his friendship group and smart enough to be working his way studiously towards university.

His single mother cleans houses to make ends meet, and it’s while picking her up after her days of scrubbing one of the ‘big houses’ in town that he comes to know his classmate, Marianne.

But this is not the classic ‘popular boy meets nerdy girl and they fall in love’ story you expect.

When it comes to how Connell and Marianne interact at school, their approaches are like night and day. Marianne, while also ferociously clever, has a more prickly personality. She prefers to spend her free time burying her head in a book during the lunch hour instead of participating in the high school fanfare, and a difficult home life pushes her to snap at teachers who attempt to make her toe the line.