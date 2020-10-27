"'Dear neighbours': A note slipped into our family's mailbox was a kick in the stomach."'

Last week in the mail, the Newton family received a typed up letter in their mailbox complete with an unmarked envelope.
Monica originally thought it might've been from her sister-in-law, who often left her return address off when she sent things via post. But when her husband Kevin started reading out the note, the shocked mother-of-two, and former primary school teacher, couldn't hold back the tears.
"Dear neighbours,
"We reach out to you in the spirit of compassion, to address our concerns about the well-being of the neighourhood," it began.
"As you may or may not be aware, many of us are being affected by your daughters (sic) long periods of shrieking throughout the day.
“Please know we have empathy for your very difficult situation. Unfortunately, we are quite disturbed by this as it has a very real impact on our peace and quiet, as well as the enjoyment of our backyards.
"Many of us are working from home and are on video calls with our clients who can hear this distressing sound. We would be so appreciative if you could try to reduce the length of time and frequency of these episodes so that we may resume some periods of tranquility that we previously enjoyed.
"Most sincerely, your neighbours."
It's not the first time Monica and Kevin have received negative reactions to their six-year-old daughter Kayla who lives with non-verbal autism.
They're often given dirty looks at restaurants and swimming pools when their child is making what others often perceive as 'noise' or when she's exhibiting behaviours others wrongly assume are the result of 'bad parenting.'
But this one particularly stung.
"We received this gem in the mail today. 2020 has been fun! I don’t think they realise how hurtful this was to receive," wrote Monica on Facebook, in a post that's since made headlines around the world.