"'Dear neighbours': A note slipped into our family's mailbox was a kick in the stomach."'

"It made me cry to think someone would be so affected by our daughter to send this letter. It felt like it was a kick in the stomach," the 43-year-old told Mamamia.

"I was expecting a name or number to contact to discuss the letter - but there was no name or number. My direct neighbours all say it wasn't them," she added.

So instead, Monica wrote her own letter, and posted it on a few local Facebook groups in the hope of reaching the disgruntled neighbour.

It read as follows:

"Dear anonymous neighbours,

We received your letter today and were truly upset about how you think you are showing us compassion by sending this anonymously. If you had told us your name, we could have spoken in person about our wonderful daughter and educated you about autism.

"It felt like a punch in the stomach that someone would write these things to us about our child. That she is somehow diminishing your enjoyment in your yard and taking something from you; in essence ruining the neighbourhood. But since you didn’t attempt to talk to us, we can just do this on the internet hoping our words find you.

"First of all, we wanted to teach you about our daughter’s 'long periods of shrieking'. Our daughter is playing outside and showing her happiness by vocalising.

"While I know you think we can control her noise, we can’t. It’s like trying to tell a baby not to babble. So it feels like you are asking for her to not enjoy her childhood playing outside and be kept locked in our house so you can enjoy your 'tranquility'.

"While I am sorry that her sounds disturb you, there isn’t much we can do about them. Surely, you don’t wish for children to be kept locked inside? I also welcome you to come spend the day with our special needs family to see what it really is like and to get to know our amazing daughter. Being stuck at home has been extremely hard on her. She flourishes on a routine and loves going places. She loves swinging, playing with water, and jumping on our trampoline. These activities are her chance to exercise and have fun. She is home more now because of the quarantine and will likely continue to make her happy noises.

"While I can’t change the fact that she makes noise, I might offer a suggestion to you. You can step inside when you have important phone calls and close your windows. You could also educate your clients about autism and let them know that a happy child is playing near you. We sincerely hope that schools will fully reopen soon and you will have a peaceful backyard once again. We also would like for our lives to go back to 'normal' soon."