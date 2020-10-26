From 18 to 44: 13 women on the age they had a baby - and whether it mattered.

Nowadays , Ever since the dawn of time, it has felt like everyone and anyone has an opinion on when to have babies.

Trying for a kid? You better not be too young - it's irresponsible! But too old? You don't care about your baby!

As if the prospect of bringing a child into the world isn't hard enough, women are expected to time it to absolute perfection - oh, and own their own homes with a happy partner and big backyard for their golden retriever to run freely in too, of course.

Watch: Be a good mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

But something we can all agree on is that having kids is a minefield. Whatever age you are.

So, we decided to reach out to the trust of Mamamia parents to hear from 13 women about what age they had their kids to see what the advantages and setbacks were, depending on age.

Spoiler alert: Not one person regretted it!

Andrea, 39.

I was 39 years old when I found out. We had only been trying for two months but I had waited for so long I had given up the idea of ever having children.

My boy wasn't a miracle baby in the common sense, but for me and my parents this was the baby we never thought would be. He’s 10 now and sometimes I still can’t believe he’s here.

I had my second at 42.

It wasn't the life I had originally planned as a young adult, but I got there in the end.

I've got my husband and two children (and I'm a little tired) but happy at 50!

Natalie, 19.

I was 19 when I gave birth to my daughter.

None of my friends had kids and I definitely didn’t fit into my mothers' group, but the school mums have been fantastic and really supportive of myself and my daughter.

We did it alone for the first nine years, and we are really close because of it, so I am grateful for that.