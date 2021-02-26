14 women share the non-traditional dress they wore on their wedding day.

When we think of a wedding, there are a few traditional tropes that spring to mind: a couple getting married in a church, the bride wearing white...
But weddings come in all shapes and sizes - from intimate elopements to big, outdoor celebrations, formal dress codes to no dress code. And we're here for it.
How much do you think a wedding dress cost? Watch and see the answer! Post continues below.
We spoke to 15 brides who wore a non-traditional wedding dress on the day they got married. Some decided on something a little different for their second marriage, while others bucked tradition the first time around!
Here are all the beautiful photos.
Merryn
"I wore a navy blue sequined dress. I've been married once before and had the whole white dress thing, and to be honest, white doesn't work for me. I loved my dress - it was so different!"
About 5 years ago our daughter wore a dress she'd made for a medieval fair - dark green 14th century-style. Most of the guests wore historical garb and the reception resembled a medieval banquet/ fair with fairy lights - beautiful.
My biggest tip ?
Don't buy your wedding dress at a traditional wedding place.
Save thousands by simply buying the most beautiful dress you can afford - and don't tell the assistants that it's your wedding dress.
Same with the bridesmaids - and give them a decent choice so that they'll be happy to wear it again later.
Another tip - try to include sleeves.
Arms aren't always "fashionable"...........lol.