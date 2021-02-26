14 women share the non-traditional dress they wore on their wedding day.

When we think of a wedding, there are a few traditional tropes that spring to mind: a couple getting married in a church, the bride wearing white...

But weddings come in all shapes and sizes - from intimate elopements to big, outdoor celebrations, formal dress codes to no dress code. And we're here for it.

How much do you think a wedding dress cost? Watch and see the answer! Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

We spoke to 15 brides who wore a non-traditional wedding dress on the day they got married. Some decided on something a little different for their second marriage, while others bucked tradition the first time around!

Here are all the beautiful photos.

Merryn

"I wore a navy blue sequined dress. I've been married once before and had the whole white dress thing, and to be honest, white doesn't work for me. I loved my dress - it was so different!"

Image: Supplied.