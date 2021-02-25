"It’s expensive and unnecessary." 5 things not to waste your money on if you're getting married.

If you're getting married, chances are there's something you really, desperately want for your wedding day.

Whether that be your dream designer dress or the perfect outdoor venue, these are the things that end up costing the most. And if they're important to you, they're fully justifiable.

But to keep your stress levels low and your bank account happy, you need to consider which other details are worth the money and the ones you can leave behind.

We asked married (and divorced) women to share the details that, for them, proved unnecessary and just added extra cost.

If you're getting married, here are five things not to waste your money on - according to women who've been there.

1. Transport.

"Don't bother with transport for the bridal party. I’m not into cars so I wasn’t bothered about that. Also, the guests didn’t see us arrive and we didn’t leave until the end of the night anyway." - Hannah.

"A wedding getaway car - they're like $350. I ordered an Uber Deluxe, cost me like $35." - Nicolle.

"Cars. Just borrow nice cars from rich friends." - Laura.

"Cars are definitely overpriced! We drove ourselves to our wedding reception." - Madeline.