Nikki Gogan was catfished for eight months after she was dumped on The Bachelor.

This story was originally published in 2018.

Two years ago, we watched in shock as Nikki Gogan got dumped by Richie Strahan on The Bachelor.

Gogan – along with Australia – went into the final rose ceremony confident she would be his chosen one, only to be robbed at the very end.

After we recovered from the trauma, we assured ourselves Nikki would be just fine: she’s lovely and smart and funny – and truly, you can’t get much worse than being ditched on national TV.

Alas, it now turns out her luck in love went from bad to bloody atrocious.

The 30-year-old West Australian real estate agent has revealed that after the show ended, she was 'catfished' for eight months.

The term 'catfishing', made popular by the MTV show Catfish, refers to a person who pretends to be someone they're not, usually on social media, to pursue a deceptive romance. In other words, a 'catfisher' is an A-class ratbag.

Nikki told New Idea she had been working in her home town of Northam when she was contacted by a prospective buyer named 'Matthew'.

He attended at least four property inspections, each time arriving in a different luxury car. Before long, they started dating.