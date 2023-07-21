Jessica White was in a polyamorous relationship with Nick Cannon. But only he was allowed to date other people.

Nick Cannon has 12 children to six different women — five of his offspring born in 2022 alone - so we aren't really surprised to learn that the comedian, rapper and TV presenter is into polyamorous relationships.

But the murky details of the 42-year-old’s life have been laid bare by his famous ex girlfriend, Jessica White, a former Victoria Secrets model.

In a recent episode of Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, the 39-year-old told host Safaree Samuels that she was “kind of getting out” of an eight-year relationship.

“[It was] like polyamorous,” Jessica explained. “I wasn’t allowed to have other partners, but he was.”

When Safaree asked who her famous ex was, the 39-year-old wouldn’t say, but instead showed him a photo.

“Nick Cannon?” Safaree questioned. “That’s my boy! He’s a great guy!”

Later on, Jessica said his reaction didn’t shock her.

“I’m not surprised,” she told producers. “Everybody acts that way when they see a picture of Nick. He is an icon. It’s just, I know him to be somebody different.”