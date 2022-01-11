'I have a loving male partner and a girlfriend. This is how we make it work.'

My partner Jake and I practice ethical non-monogamy and polyamory. And to top it off, while he is as straight as a metal ruler, my sexuality is more like those bendy jelly rulers we had as kids. Hint: I’m very bisexual, occasionally identifying as queer.

As our relationship dynamic is a little different to most, we’ve been asked questions about when we’ll get married and if the polyamory will stop when we have kids.

It can be hard answering those questions, but even harder when people think that the dynamic of your relationship and your sexuality is something that just ENDS.

Like any argument for something, it never works when you force it down someone’s throat. I’m not here to tell you why you SHOULD try polyamory, but I do want to share with you what my values are and how it works for me.

Hi, my name is Jess and I am a polyamorous, bisexual woman. Amongst those titles, I’m also a writer, a web developer, and a radio announcer. When you stop doing any of those tasks, does the title cease to exist? When I wasn’t on the radio for a year, did I stop ‘being’ a radio announcer? No, I just wasn’t working as one.

The same goes for my sexuality and relationship status. While I’m in a relationship with a man, doesn’t mean I’m not attracted to or dating other people.

I love being able to educate people about polyamory because it’s such a unique and rewarding lifestyle. There’s a lot you will learn about yourself and your relationship along the way. In fact, when Jake and I began this journey, I used to just say we were in an open relationship—that I have one partner I love but many people I will meet, care for and share a bed with. It seemed like an easy introduction into ethical non-monogamy.

But these days, with each new person I meet and form a friendship and trust with, often it comes with some level of love and attraction.

Jess and Jake. Image: Supplied.