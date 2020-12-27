Guys, we don't want to get you too excited, but we've finally reached the end of 2020.

THANK GOD FOR THAT.

While a lot of New Year's Eve plans of big parties in the city and huddling together en masse to watch the fireworks have been thrown directly in the bin, we don't want to give up on NYE just yet.

Which is why we've found an outfit for however you're celebrating this year.

Now watch Mamamia's Editor Clare Stephens road-test non-family-friendly fashion. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Yep, we're talking everything from glitter-clad gowns to funky PJs.

So scroll through to find the frock you'll be rocking this New Year's Eve.

For those hitting the town and wanting to SPARKLE this New Year's Eve...

Sparkly, sequined dresses are quite the staple for NYE, as we all get to the end of the year and want to look like an entire bin bag of glitter has been thrown at us from a distance. And rightly so! Nothing makes you feel more festive than twinkling like a disco ball, so lean into the trend with this glittery picks.

We're BIG fans of this Club L London Plus contrast stripe sequin wrap long sleeve belted mini dress in multi ($104) from ASOS.

Image: ASOS.