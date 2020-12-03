fashion

Literally just 17 of the best summer dresses under $100.

Summer is officially here. YASSS. 

It's time for long beach days, sunset drinks and all the cute summer dresses.

Watch: These women are owning summer. Post continues below.


Video via Mamamia.

During the warmer months, we want dresses that we can easily chuck on for multiple occasions - ones that we can wear out for breakfast, to the beach or just to run errands in. (Pfft, we're not actually doing errands. It's Summer, baby!)

So that's exactly what we've found.

Here are literally just 17 of the best summer dresses you can buy in Australia for under $100.

Glamourous Tie Back Tiered Midi Dress, $89.95.

Image: The Iconic.

Leave a comment
Listen Now
00:00

Why Isn't The PM Wearing Black?

Mamamia Out Loud

WATCH CLUB: Self-Aware, Self-Satirising 'Saved By The Bell'

The Spill

BONUS: Christmas Beauty Gift Guide

You Beauty
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Party Dress Bodie White Dress, $89.95.

Image: Little Party Dress.

Dazie Abby Cut Out Linen Blend Dress, $89.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Atmos&Here Gemma V-Neck Mini Dress, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Best&Less Womens Puff Sleeve Volume Dress, $30.

Image: Best&Less.

Little Party Dress Crystal Black Gingham Dress, $89.95.

Image: Little Black Dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton On Woven Max Strappy Midi Dress, $39.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Glassons Linen Blend Shirred Midi Dress, $59.99.

Image: Glassons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zara Printed Dress, $89.95.

Image: Zara.

Glassons Satin Daisy Slip Dress, $49.99.

Image: Glassons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atmos&Here Curvy Amida Mini Dress, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic.

Target Lily Loves Sleeveless Lace Trim Maxi Dress, $39.

Image: Target.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cotton On Curve Button Up Beach Dress, $39.99.

Image: Cotton On.

Zara Draped Floral Print Dress, $59.95.

Image: Zara.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sportsgirl Shirred Yoke Mini Dress, $89.95.

Image: Sportsgirl.

Atmos&Here Curvy Addison Mini Dress, $79.99.

Image: The Iconic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Little Party Dress All For You Rainbow Check Dress, $79.95. 

Image: Little Party Dress.

Which summer dress is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

Feature image: Supplied.

Want a cheeky $50? Tell us what you think
MMSurvey
Tags:
Search
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Parents
Work & Money
Relationships
00:00 / ???
MY PROFILE
My Profile
COMMUNITY
Conversations
My Comments
Comment Feed
ARTICLES
My Saved
My Extras
My Mamamia
What's New?
Community Guidelines
Logout