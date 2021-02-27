Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in March 2021.

Next month, we farewell summer.

While for most of us, that's sad news (goodbye beach days and balmy nights), it does provide us with the perfect excuse to stay inside, rug up and watch TV.

Australian streaming service Stan has announced their new arrivals for March 2021, and my goodness, it's a good lineup. There will be new releases, original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for your consumption.

Here are our four top picks, plus everything else coming to Stan in March 2021.

City on a Hill, season two.

Image: Stan.

If you've finished Your Honor and need something just as intense to watch next, City on a Hill is for you.

The Boston-set crime thriller follows corrupt but beloved FBI agent Jackie Rohr (played by Golden Globe winner Kevin Bacon) and assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (played by Aldis Hodge), as they form an "unlikely alliance" to bring down armed robbers in Charlestown.

The executive producers of the series are Matt Damon and Ben Affleck (the idea for the show actually came from Affleck), so it must be good. Plus, season one is already on Stan so we can binge the entire thing before season two arrives on March 29.

Watch the trailer for City on a Hill below. Post continues after video.