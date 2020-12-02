Claudia Karvan's new Stan original Bump is a funny and touching look at teen pregnancy.

There is nothing we need more on the first day of the new year than a funny and easy-to-watch show to plonk ourselves down in front of.

And thankfully, our friends at Stan have us well and truly covered.

Bump, one of the streaming service's growing list of Australian originals, will be released on January 1 and we've finally been given our first look at Claudia Karvan's new 10-part original series.

Watch: The Bump trailer. Post continues below video.

Bump is the latest work from Karvan and the team behind Love My Way and The Secret Life of Us and is bursting with Australian talent. You're going to want to clear your entire New Year's Day schedule because it looks fantastic.

The series centres around Oly, portrayed by new talent Nathalie Morris, an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby.

Oly knows exactly where she wants to go in life, with an ambitious 10-year plan all mapped out. She wants top HSC marks, to study international relations at university, work for the UN and well, basically save the world. No big deal.

Not found in her plan is a baby - especially a baby while she's still in year 11.

Set in inner Sydney, Oly is at school when she goes into labour, surprising precisely... everyone. Including herself.

Image: Stan.