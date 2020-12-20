Every single TV show and movie dropping on Stan in January 2021.

Pour yourself a tea and grab some popcorn, we now know what will be keeping us occupied in January 2021.

Next month, Stan will be dropping some brilliant TV shows and films to keep us entertained all month long, in a time when our need for escapism is particularly high thanks to the, um, pandemic.

In 2021, will be a new original series, returning TV shows and beloved movies that are ready for a re-watch.

Here are the top four releases, plus everything else.

Bump

Bump will be new to Stan in January 2021. Image: Stan.

There is nothing we need more on the first day of the new year than a funny and easy-to-watch show.

Bump, one of the streaming service's growing list of Australian originals, will be released on New Year's Day.

The series centres around Oly, portrayed by new talent Nathalie Morris, who plays an ambitious and high-achieving teenage girl who has a surprise baby.

Oly knows exactly where she wants to go in life, with an ambitious 10-year plan all mapped out. She wants top HSC marks, to study international relations at university, work for the UN and well, basically save the world. Nothing too hard.

What she didn't expect, though, was to have a baby in Year 11. Across 10 episodes, we follow Oly through all the issues this brings for her and Santiago's families, friendships and relationships.