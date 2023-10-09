'It's everything I wanted.' 8 things the Mamamia team shopped this month.

I don’t know about you, but I love sticking my nose into other people’s shopping carts.

What are they buying? How much does it cost? Should I get one for myself?

I’m nosey and I’m not ashamed.

As someone who very much loves to shop, I enjoy seeing what other people are spending their hard earned money on, and I almost always walk away with my wallet feeling a lot lighter (so proceed with caution).

So, to mark the end of September, I asked the Mamamia team to tell me everything that they bought last month.

From delicate jewellery to sky-high platform heels, here is everything the team hit 'purchase' on, and why they rate them all.

Image: Supplied.

“Getting into warmer months I’ve been keen to start wearing more denim tops and denim dresses. This denim shirt is such a unique colour, I love the contrast stitching, and it’s very breathable which is great for summer weather. I’ve worn it both buttoned up and as an overshirt with a bikini top underneath when at the beach.” – Isabella Ross, Senior News Writer.

Image: Supplied.