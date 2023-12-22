'I've watched alllll the Christmas offerings on streaming. Here are the ones worth your time.'

There is nothing I love more than a Christmas movie, and with approximately 200 different streaming services available in 2023, there is truly no shortage.

Thankfully, most of the classics are available with just a few clicks (my holy trinity is Elf, The Holiday and Love Actually), but you're going to need to fill the rest of the holiday period with festive goodness. This must be why the streamers pump out yearly Christmas content like it's going out of fashion.

But it can be overwhelming, especially when these kinds of films are not often ~prestige~. Where to begin? What to avoid? This year, I've got you.

Firstly, if you're after films that are bad in a wonderful, mindless, fun way...

A Christmas Prince

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding

A Christmas Prince 3: The Royal Baby

The Princess Switch

The Princess Switch: Switched Again

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

Sure, roll your eyes, but you have to admit they're far more entertaining than that Brooke Shields movie set in a Scottish castle, or the one where Kat Graham has a magical advent calendar. You don't remember their names either, do you? But we all remember A Christmas Prince!

However, if you're looking for fresh Christmas content starring people other than Vanessa Hudgens, I have compiled a list of the movies and shows I've returned to year after year.

Yes, they're now on regular rotation right alongside the real classics:

Home for Christmas.

Home for Christmas. Image: Netflix.