'It's never too late.' Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child at 53.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child.

The 53-year-old announced the news in a post on Instagram, alongside a photo of herself and her two-year-old daughter holding hands with her newborn son.

"My little darling, know that you are cherished beyond measure and surrounded by love from the moment you graced us with your presence. A True Gift from God... blessed! Welcome Babyboy [sic]," she captioned the post.

"It’s never too late to become a mother."

Campbell surprised the world when she announced she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021, at the age of 50.

At the time, the model shared a post on Instagram, writing, "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother."

"So honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love."