"I'm publicly pro-vaccination. But where I live, that sees me accused of 'hate speech'."

I am pro-vax but anti-vex.

That’s what I’ve been telling people in my community who have an issue with me being public about my choice to vaccinate.

I live in Mullumbimby. Way before the global pandemic, we were famed for being the anti-vax capital of Australia. We were always going to be a tough sell when it came to lining up for a jab from Big Pharma - preferring rose quartz, an affirmation and kombucha at our Big Farmer Markets.

While that is a stereotype, and doesn't represent our whole population, many people around the country are quietly watching northern New South Wales and thinking... what the f*ck.

We now have security guards at the post office, after over a third of customers refused to wear masks or check in.

Watch: A thank you to masks. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

I have friends and members of my community who have gone so far down the rabbit hole they’re not just focusing on their own choices, they're making YouTube videos - mistaking a Sunday night spent on Google for years of research.

Bizarrely, there are many listening to baristas and beauticians rather than people who actually went to university and studied science or medicine. I mean, if I want a wax, I’m not going to an epidemiologist. So I decided early on to take my vaccine advice from scientists.

I have listened to the alternative views on community boards, clicked through hundreds of links with discredited ‘scientists’ or wellness gurus talking about the efficacy of vitamin C and dog worming medication and I’ve thought: enough. I need to raise my voice. I need to be vocal, so that the many vaccine-hesitant in my community don’t become vaccine-resistant.

The only way out of endless rolling lockdowns is vaccination. We need to get to 80 per cent. Which means that my community needs people who are prepared to step up and be vocal about vaccination.

I knew I would upset people.

I knew it would make me a target on social media.