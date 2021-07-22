'I live in the anti-vax capital of Australia. This is what's unfolding right now.'

For me, there is no greater sense of home than the drive into Mullumbimby.

I face the mountain, she shows herself to me, and then on my approach she slips away, and then she’s back - like Mother Earth playing peek-a-boo. This hide and reveal is a portent of the magic of a community that can’t be easily articulated. A community of diverse opinions that manage to live harmoniously together.

Or did.

Covid has ripped our rainbow flag in two. Our beliefs have been polarised to such an extent that there no longer is a middle ground. Our tolerance of each other has faded. Our mountain has gone.

I realised walking the beach this morning how deeply this has affected me. I feel this overwhelming grief – like something I have loved has broken. There is a disharmony in my community I have never felt before.

I see it when a man in his seventies screams at a 16-year-old retail assistant about his sovereign rights not to wear a mask or QR code in. When a mask-wearing midwife is yelled at for being a sheep outside the IGA. And when I can no longer go to the café I have frequented for the past 15 years because the staff aren’t wearing masks and are playing know your rights anti-mask material rather than music.

When did we start trying to indoctrinate each other?

A chasm has opened up and we stand on two sides, those who believe we are in a worldwide pandemic and those that believe it is a conspiracy.

I have seen the videos, watched the links, sat silently on chat groups in disbelief. I sit in horror and wonder about the most frightening conspiracy of all. Narratives are born and curated on social media. Thanks to the internet we can now create cults without compounds.

Who makes these videos? Whose interest does this narrative serve? Do those that watch know it’s the far right’s play to exploit the pandemic and fear of vaccination as an attempt to promote extremist ideology?

It’s blooding ordinary people into extremist discourse. It’s leading them to Capitol Hill.

There has been a disturbing evangelism amongst those who feel they have found ‘the truth’ – that Bill Gates is the architect of a 5G micro-chipping de-populating future of artificial intelligence, where martial law will ensure we are all vaccinated (chipped) otherwise they’ll come door-knocking to take our kids. Or something along those lines.