"From one single mother to another, you're definitely not alone on Mother's Day."

To my fellow single mums on Mother’s Day,

I’m here to tell you what you already know, but may need to hear; Mother’s Day is going be a good day. Because, just like everything else, you’ve got this.

Yes, you’re a single mum – you’re parenting by yourself – and I know, from a decade of doing it solo, it’s not easy. But the thing I want you to remember on Mother’s Day especially is that you’re not alone, not at all.

Firstly, there’s all the other single mums who are in your position – like me. I know sometimes it feels like you’re the only one, because you’re the only single parent family in your child’s class, or at work.

But I promise, we are there; and those of us who’ve been doing it for a while, we’re thinking about you.

I remember the early Mother’s Days after my separation; you wake up, and think about the father of your kids not being there.

You think about your friends whose husbands have made lunch reservations at fancy pants restaurants, and are ready to present beautifully wrapped gifts to the mothers of their children, for, and to whom, they’re ever so grateful and #blessed.

But at your house, there’s no other adult cooking you breakfast in the sunlit kitchen, playfully buttering toast, giggling with the kids as they try to keep their excitement down, because they’re about to surprise you after your two-hour sleep in.

Oh. Wait.

That only happens in television commercials for Mother’s Day.

Don’t do that to yourself. If you’ve been partnered previously, you’ll know that Mother’s Day is 50 per cent a fallacy.

You’re aware that in those other households, there will be forgotten lunch reservations, or a partner who claims to have the man flu, or insists on going to golf “just quickly”, and the day will be like any other Sunday; forced family time with a side of bickering.

(Or, in other words, normal.)

One of the best mental tools in single mum’s arsenal is knowing that the grass is most definitely not always greener on the other side.