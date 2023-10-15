Can you ever slip back into your old self and be the 'you' from before you became a mum?

Maybe it’s a mum thing, maybe it’s an age thing, but the me I am now is better adjusted, more interesting, and happier than the me I was before. Which I’ve said before and will probably say again. Aside from the body falling apart thing, getting older is great.

But yeah, it felt wonderful to stay out until 3am again, laughing until you can’t breathe at something not appropriate for kids’ ears. To leave the house with just myself to worry about. And I’m not saying that I forgot about my kids, but after a few days, I stopped expecting them to pop up and ask me questions when I found a quiet moment, or bang on the door when I went to pee. I stopped looking around wondering where they were and who was supposed to be watching them. I worried about them, constantly at first, a bit in the middle, and not at all at the end of my trip. They were fine – thanks fully to my outstanding in-laws and our nanny – everything was fine.

So while I expected to be in a time warp to 2017-me, what I really found was that even though all the circumstances were right, and I was in the right headspace, that girl is lost to me. And the reality of her isn’t as shiny as I thought. When I really think about the cluelessness required to be so carefree, that’s not a place I’d like to return to. I’m good here. I’m lucky that the people I was with still fit, even if so much had changed for me since I last saw them that I wasn’t sure it all would. That was what I really missed, the feeling of being around so many people I loved without tiny voices trying to pull me away. Or the chance to slip away and spend an hour reading alone, only stopping because you realise how much you’d love a glass of wine and a snack.

I write so much, think so much, talk so much about being yourself and finding yourself, knowing yourself, and the more and more I do the more and more I’m finding the words to describe what all that growth feels like. It’s like holding a carrot in the palm of your hand, waiting for a rabbit to come take it. If you can hold the carrot (your idea of yourself) loosely, gently, the bunny will come. If you try and force it, if it’s not easy, it won’t happen. Said differently: by holding yourself, all the things you think you are and love and stand for, loosely, you can keep growing. More and more bunnies will come and the wonders will never cease. Try too hard to go back to return to the past, or push too hard to get somewhere new and you won’t go anywhere. I guess? You are with yourself all the time, you don’t have to find her, you just have to observe her and accept her and let her evolve.