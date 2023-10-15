Can you ever slip back into your old self and be the 'you' from before you became a mum?

This article was originally published on Laurel Pantin’s Substack Your Mom. You can sign up to the newsletter here.
I recently found myself attempting to disconnect and remain in the moment on a week-long trip without my kids (our first ever!) but with our closest friends, many of whom we haven’t seen since before the pandemic, before we left NYC and moved to LA.
So how did it go? Was I able to stay off my phone and stay present? Was I able to slip back into my old skin, and be pre-babies Laurel? Inhabit a little of the old me magic that comes from not having a child on your lap or needing to worry about being too hungover to pour a bowl of cereal at 6am?
Yes and no.
I think – and this is just what I think, so I’ll talk about myself specifically and try not to speak in absolutes – but I think that what I thought of as the “old me” was a mixtape of my best qualities seen in the best light. It was an idealised version, not just of what my life was like, but of who I was. In my mind, pre-kids I was smart, sparkling, available. I was loose and totally carefree.
Watch: What Is Self-care Mental Health Literacy. Post continues after the video.
But what I found when I was back with this group of people I’ve known for the better part of two decades, was that I’ve grown into being more of those things now than I ever was before. It’s like the thing where you go to your high school reunion and suddenly you’re 16 again and the girl with nowhere to sit at lunch. I could really easily feel myself slipping into my skin from 6-ish years ago, before I became “Mum”. And honestly, I’d rather be in this new skin, even if it isn’t as taut.