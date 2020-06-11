23 years after they invented Post-It notes, this is where the Romy and Michele cast are now.

It's been 23 years since the cult classic film Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion first blessed the world in 1997, but it remains as relevant a tale of friendship and self-acceptance as it did back then.

The movie tells the story of best friends Romy (Mira Sorvino) and Michele (Lisa Kudrow), who decide to leave their Los Angeles lives to head home to Tucson for their 10-year high school reunion. Feeling that they haven’t achieved what they wanted to in the decade, and wanting to show-off to their former bullies, they decide to fake their car, clothes, and careers – even claiming that they invented Post-It notes.

Naturally, their lies are discovered. But with the help of a couple of satin mini-dresses, they discover what really matters – accepting and celebrating themselves.

Yes, RAMHR is a heart-warming ending with life lessons aplenty. So, did it help the main cast achieve their own successes afterwards?

Watch the trailer for Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion here:





Mira Sorvino as Romy White.

Romy White may not have initially been living the life she wanted, but Sorvino went on the achieve amazing things after RAMHR.

The now 52-year-old starred in the 2006 film Human Trafficking, which earned her a Golden Globe nomination. Her other movies include Mimic and Summer of Sam.