Mary Catherine Starr's comics highlight the mental load. She's getting death threats.

Mary Catherine Starr is an artist, mother and yoga teacher. She has built a following of over 225,000 people on Instagram through comic-book style illustrations that depict married life and motherhood.

Last week however, Starr began receiving abuse and death threats after some of her comics found a new audience on Twitter.

In a post titled 'A Message To My Community', Starr shared an official statement to describe how the last few days had been.

"As you may or may not have seen, late last week some of my comics were picked up on Twitter, taken out of context, and used as the fuel to begin a campaign against me," she wrote on Instagram.

"What began as hundreds of 'get a divorce' comments has now devolved into scary threats, images of me killing myself, release of my private information, and online harassment towards me and my husband on all of our platforms."

To understand exactly what happened, let's begin with Starr's back story.

Who is Mary Catherine Starr and what are the 'Mom Life' comics?

According to her own website bio, Starr started blogging in 2009 about, 'Adventures in leading an active and yogic lifestyle, pursuing my entrepreneurial passions, navigating adulthood, and making as much time as possible to enjoy the simple things in life.'

Six years ago, Starr became a mum while also growing her art and design business.

In 2021, she began sharing illustrations about her busy life as a mum as 'Momlife_Comics' on Instagram. On her first post in June she introduced herself, her husband Ben (who she admits is a 'great sport and often the subject of her comics') and their two young children, Charlie Mae and Teddy.