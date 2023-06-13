'I’m pregnant with my second baby. Here are 6 things I’ll be doing differently this time around.'

They say that every pregnancy is different, and that’s proving to be true: not only physically (my morning sickness with baby number two has been something else) but also mentally, emotionally, and in relation to how much online stress-shopping I engage in between the early hours of 2 and 4am.

Without claiming that having a single pregnancy under my belt makes me an expert, I’m passing on the six changes I’ll be making this time around with the wisdom of hindsight. Okay, okay, you've twisted my arm! You can call me an expert if you really want to.

Bec Judd, on the one thing she never expected from her pregnancy.



Video via Mamamia.

In: Exercising as a way to feel good.

Out: Being over-cautious about how I move my body.

Pregnancy is a weird and wonderful beast. Your body, which has always been single-occupancy, suddenly becomes share accommodation. In my first pregnancy, I fixated far too much on the things I “couldn’t” or “shouldn’t” do while exercising, a list I cobbled together through late-night Googling (always a no-no) and scaremongering Instagram posts.

In retrospect, I slowed down my exercise routine far too quickly out of fear that I would do the “wrong” thing. This wouldn’t have been a problem if it was what I wanted, but the truth was I didn’t – I just felt I needed to visibly change my workout habits in order to “prove” I was prioritising my baby over myself.