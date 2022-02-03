What is Sunroom? Why Michelle Battersby launched the platform when she was told not to.

Michelle Battersby is a force to be reckoned with.

Formerly the Director of Marketing for the APAC region for online dating app Bumble and the Chief Marketing Officer at fitness empire Keep it Cleaner, Michelle has just launched a business of her own, Sunroom.

Appearing on Mamamia's podcast, 'Lady Startup Stories', Michelle explained how she started at Bumble, moved to Keep it Cleaner, and came up with the idea for Sunroom.

When Michelle was 25, she was working in a corporate job that she particularly didn't enjoy, so she started looking for other opportunities.

"I was 25, and I'd been working in corporate finance, in investment banks, as an HR generalist, but I just had a feeling it wasn't really my long-term career path and I started exploring other options," she said.

"I began to have conversations with people in my network about what I could do, and one of the conversations ended up leading me to an introduction with Whitney Wolfe Herd, the founder and CEO of Bumble," she continued. "This was in late 2016 and she was looking for someone to launch Bumble into the Australian market."

Soon after, Michelle left her corporate role to launch Bumble in Australia. During her three years there, Bumble reached 3.3 million registrations.