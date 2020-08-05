Mamamia recaps that Donald Trump interview: The greatest train wreck we've ever seen.

Hello and welcome to another one of Mamamia's reality TV recaps. Oh, wait, this isn't a reality TV episode. It is an interview with the current President of the United States, Donald Trump.

But there's grandstanding and tension and some totally unnecessary props, so it's basically the same thing.

Oh boy, it's a brand new day in the Trump presidency and the 'Leader of the Free World' is excited for another interview in which he will look fantastic and definitely not out of his depth.

Journalist Jonathan Swan, the son of our COVID crush Dr Norman Swan, turned up to the White House for an interview with Trump in a blue tie and we appreciate his subtle political clothing choice.

In walks Trump and we are fairly surely he mutters "good" when Swan thanks him for his time. Hooo boy, strap on in.

Trump starts off by saying he's been given a lot of credit for positive thinking and sir, when was that?

Watch the promo for Jonathan Swan's interview with Donald Trump below. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

Swan says it is good for people to hear positive thinking, but it's probably also helpful to be realistic about a virus that has killed 150,000 Americans.

"You've been saying it's under control..."

PAUSE, SWAN.

TRUMP HAS THOUGHTS.

"Nobody knew what this thing was all about. This has never happened before... And by the way, if you watch the fake news on television, they don’t even talk about it. But you know, there are 188 of the countries right now that are suffering, some proportionately far greater than we are. Okay? As bad as we are."

We're only a few minutes in but Swan looks just a little bit... broken.