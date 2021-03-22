"Check in on your country friends." Right now there's a mice plague ravaging eastern Australia.

There are thousands of them.

They're destroying crops, gnawing their way through months of cafe and supermarket stocks, and inundating homes, hospitals and hotels right across inland New South Wales and parts of Queensland.

Mice infestations are a natural occurrence in this country, but what we're experiencing right now is different and our country friends are not okay.

For those of us creeped out by ONE mouse (*shudders*), this is literally the stuff of nightmares.

Watch: This was filmed on a farm near Gilgandra. Post continues after video.



Video via NSW Farmers, Twitter.

It's been described as a plague of "biblical proportions" or a "carpet" of mice. It's the worst infestation we've seen in Australia in decades.

They emerged after a bumper grain harvest and have been leaving a trail of destruction since July 2020 in some regions, with the current deluge of rain sending them indoors in even larger numbers.

The smell is unbearable, they breed at unprecedented rates and locals are finding them in their beds and running through their walls and ceilings.

Mice start breeding at six weeks old and can have a litter every 21 days. Local media has crunched the numbers and calculated that a pair of mice can produce up to 500 offspring in a season. Terrifying.

As TV producer Chezzi Denyer, who lives with her husband and three daughters in Bathurst, NSW, wrote on Instagram last week, "We are NOT OK! Alright, so I’m kinda joking.. kinda not.. but you still need to check in on your friends who live in the bush.

"We are being INUNDATED by mice in proportions I’ve never seen before. Last night I found my cooking thermometer had been eaten through (after I removed it from my roast pork), and this morning we’ve found a mouse nose/snout in our cutlery drawer.