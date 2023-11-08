MIA FREEDMAN: 'That time my career imploded.'

The following is an edited excerpt from Mia Freedman’s memoir Work, Strife, Balance. Which is the inspiration behind the new TV series Strife.

The worst job you ever have will teach you a lesson. You will not know this at the time. When it happens, you will be convinced that you’ve indelibly stained your CV and ruined your life. You will feel ashamed and devastated and possibly humiliated. You will be angry and resentful and bitter.

But it gets better. And you will learn things. Just like having an abysmal relationship helps you to recognise a good one when it comes along, so too a disastrous job will help you to learn what you do (and don’t) want in your next job and the one after that. A few months after I had my second child, I blindly walked into the jaws of a career nightmare to take an executive role at a giant commercial TV network. Over the next seven months, it would devour my confidence, my reputation and my identity. It sparked a prolonged period of anxiety and was the closest I’ve ever come to depression.

Within weeks of starting, I was bringing my toxic work-based anxiety home and infecting my family with it like Zika, a fresh dose every night as I skulked in the door on the verge of tears and distressed to my core.

My work life had become a poisonous soup of bad decisions (mine for taking a job that only really existed on paper), bad blood (the blokes at the network who thought I should go back to magazines, home to my kids or anywhere far away from them) and bad press (humiliating articles about me sourced from spiteful leakers inside my new workplace).

The worst part was the constant fear. Fear that everyone I worked with hated me. Fear that there’d be yet another story published that made me look like a clueless fool, stupid and incompetent. Fear that I’d made the worst mistake of my life. Fear that I was trapped because leaving would create even more unwanted publicity and speculation over my disastrous tenure in TV.

Every one of those fears was well-founded. They were the worst of times.

And yet, years later, now that I’ve uncurled myself from the foetal position in the corner and stopped twitching, I can identify so many invaluable lessons in those seven months. Lessons that don’t just apply to me or that particular job but that might also help you learn from my failure.

Here they are.

Essential lessons from the worst jobs for career recovery.

Don’t take a job that doesn’t exist.

After 15 years nestled in the warm bosom of women’s magazines, I’d moved to a new workplace for the first time in my adult life. The TV network was owned by the same media company that had employed me since I was 19. And yet even though my overlords were the same, the role I’d been offered was a new one that had never existed before. A different culture. Different colleagues. The same industry – media – but a different medium.

The new CEO had brought me in to bolster the female representation in the leadership team from zero to one. "I’m sick of sitting around a boardroom table with 20 men trying to work out what women want to watch on television," Eddie Maguire told me before I accepted the job.

His philosophy was sound, but unbeknown to either of us I was walking into a trap of our own making: a role that didn’t exist.

This isn’t a problem if you’re taking a job at a start-up because, by definition, no pre-determined roles exist. Since Mamamia began, we have constantly created new roles in real-time.

I love start-up culture because it’s all hands on deck all the time and you move fast and break things. I have a propensity for doing both. Sometimes I break things and then I move fast, away from the things I just broke, hoping that nobody realises I broke them. But start-up culture is fluid and that suits me.

And it’s not that new roles can’t be created in established companies. Businesses do evolve, driven in large part by technology. ‘Social media manager’ is a relatively new job in big companies, for example.

But be aware that when you walk into a newly created role, you need to carve out a you-shaped hole from the jobs currently being done by other people. The politics of this can be exceptionally tricky to navigate and I did it woefully.

Another red flag: as we worked on my contract, we could not agree on a title. Nothing seemed to fit. I wasn’t a consultant. I didn’t have any direct reports, and I reported directly to the CEO. I should have asked to see an organisational chart. I should have asked for a more detailed job description. I should have asked about KPIs (key performance indicators) and targets. I should have asked what success in this role would look like.

The fact I did none of these things came back to bite me hard because my lack of understanding of what I was being tasked with meant I was blind to all the warning signs that it would be a disaster.

They were right in front of me.

Virtually all the other men (it was only men) in the executive team didn’t want me there and I can understand why. I had no TV experience. What could I offer them? As a change agent (always a fraught function), I’d been tasked with improving the network’s positioning with women externally, internally and on air. It soon became apparent that nobody other than the CEO and his deputy wanted me to do any of these things.

I was impotent – or whatever the female equivalent is. My ovaries were tied. In actual fact, it was my breasts, not my ovaries which were giving me grief. My daughter was still only six months old and breastfeeding her had been a disaster from the start. She thrashed around every time I tried to feed and it wasn’t until years later I realised she had silent reflux. Trying to stop her screams by flipping her from breast to breast every 30 seconds meant they were never emptied, which in turn led to crippling mastitis, an agonising infection inside the breast which also causes debilitating flu-like symptoms. I would collapse with high fevers, chills and uncontrollable shaking within hours of noticing a hot spot or pain in my breast and each time I had to take a 10-day course of antibiotics. It took days to recover.

By the time I started in my new job, I was up to my 70th day of antibiotics in eight months but I refused to wean my daughter because I’d been brainwashed into believing formula is poison (shut up) and that I had to keep breastfeeding my baby at any cost because: poison. Eventually, that cost became too high and to this day I’m furious with myself for persisting so long. It was a terrible situation for us both. There were no winners, and I didn’t feel smug. There’s no room for smug in the bed when you’re writhing in feverish agony yet again. Formula is fine, it’s fine.

Where was I? Oh, this is a chapter about career and I’m telling you about breastfeeding. Welcome to the life of a working mother. It’s all here.

Make sure the cultural fit is right.

As a boss myself for the previous decade, I’d been able to determine my own working environment, so I’d never thought much about culture.

Culture is, in fact, everything. If you are fundamentally unaligned with the culture of the company you work for, you can’t succeed. By this I mean you will not be happy. You won’t fit in. You’ll never be able to exhale. Every day will feel like you’re pushing sh*t uphill because you will be. Even if you’re really good at your job.

We’ve had some terrific people come through the door at Mamamia who we couldn’t hire or had to let go because the culture fit wasn’t right. Let me be very clear: I’m not talking about culture in a literal sense. This is not about whether you wear a hijab, have dark skin or come from a non-English-speaking background. It’s not about being an extrovert or an introvert or what you wear or who you know. Culture in a workplace is about your attitude and personality and the way you work and interact, more than the work itself.

If you like a formal work environment, heavy on process and infrastructure, and feel most comfortable in a suit, for example, you’re going to struggle at a start-up.

If you like wearing sequins, consider leopard print a neutral and have strong opinions about women, you’re going to struggle as an executive in commercial TV.

And I did.

I once had a sub-editor resign from Cosmo because her priest told her working at a magazine that published sex information was inappropriate. "Wait, your priest said you have to quit your job?" I repeated incredulously. "Well, yes, and my bible group agrees," she said, nodding. "I’m sorry, I know it’s awkward, but it’s become a real problem for me at church."

"What if you didn’t work on any of the sex stories?" I offered, trying to salvage the situation because replacing good staff is a punish and I was disturbed by the prospect of a priest controlling the career path of a young woman.

She shook her head. "I have to choose between my church and working here. I’m sorry."

That, friends, is called a culture clash.

Even when I was an editor, working inside an enormous company, each magazine had its own culture which was determined by the editor. The Women’s Weekly was different from Dolly, which was different from Wheels. I’d never consciously realised I was creating a culture but of course, that’s what you do as a manager by virtue of being one. You set the tone as well as the rules.

When I first became a boss at 24, I knew I wanted to work in an office that was fun, supportive, fast, passionate, positive, spontaneous, collaborative, driven, nurturing and organised. I didn’t tolerate b*tchiness, and I discouraged drama. Nobody has time for your drama no matter where you work. It’s toxic and boring. Leave it on the street before you arrive outside. You can pick it right back up when you leave but for your boss and co-workers, it will always be a liability.

Parachuting into a culture that jars with your sensibilities is confronting. My experience of commercial TV culture at the executive level was that it was a hyper-masculine one: lots of middle-aged alpha men with varying degrees of talent and boundless amounts of self-confidence along with a paralysing fear of bad ratings. I’ve since learned that workplaces with an extreme gender imbalance are never as happy as workplaces with a more equal mix. Which is why we are always looking to hire more men at Mamamia.

Two generalisations: companies without women have a blokey culture. Companies without men have an overly emotional culture. In my research group of one, I’ve experienced both to be true. There’s a lot of talking about feelings when you work exclusively with women, sometimes too much. Women feeeeel things. It’s one of our best qualities. In a workplace or school, it can be draining when it’s not diluted. There is such a thing as over-communication at work; at a certain point, you just have to stop talking and get sh*t done.

I don’t find working with women to be b*tchy – I never have – but it can be intense. Since women bear the brunt of domestic life, from meal preparation to being lead parents and lead children (for your ageing parents or in-laws), our lives frequently bleed into work. We’re the ones fielding the calls at 11:30 am from the school, the daycare centre or the nursing home, and we’re the ones whose hearts sink when we see that number flash up on our phone because we know it means disruption. There’s rarely any choice but to leave and immediately attend to whoever needs us. Cancel the meeting. Fail to meet the deadline. Inconvenience our colleagues. Are we pushing our luck with the boss? Is everyone exasperated with us? How much grace do we have? We dash out the door hurling earnest apologies, trailing anxiety and guilt.

I wonder how many men know much about the families of their colleagues. As women, we are often heavily invested in the lives of each other’s children, partners and pets because we talk about them a lot at work. By no means is this a bad thing, I actually think it’s wonderful. It’s certainly a feature of the culture in any female-dominated workplace.

As I learned immediately after starting my ill-fated job as a TV executive, you cannot effect change on an entrenched culture as an individual. It’s impossible.

I was a fool to even try. In my ambiguous ‘women’s’ role, I was discouraged by the existing heads of departments from stepping remotely near their turf and everyone was relieved when I was finally given a project: to launch a women’s daytime panel show.

At least I was on more familiar ground: working with a female-heavy team, able to create my own micro-culture inside a larger company culture I couldn’t penetrate. It didn’t last. The show didn’t work, I still hated working in TV and I wanted out.

Don’t be afraid to rip off the band-aid (Especially if there's gangrene underneath).

On my second day as a TV executive, I knew I’d made a ghastly mistake. My boss had asked me to watch a particular program and email him a critique. I did so and when a colleague found out; he went ballistic. It dawned on me that being the messenger was going to get me repeatedly shot and yet I had no idea how to leave. With all eyes on my high-profile appointment, I was paralysed by the thought of the bad press my exit would inevitably trigger. So I sucked it up. Convinced myself I was just out of my comfort zone, not that I’d made a drastic error of judgement by accepting a poisoned chalice.

Most people have a job disaster hidden in or deleted from their CV. It happens. As an employer, this doesn’t faze me. I know from my own painful experience that some jobs don’t work out and ‘the fit just wasn’t right’ is usually an honest enough answer to explain why you were only in a certain role for a year or less.

At all costs, avoid the temptation to unload all the reasons why the fit wasn’t right. Note that I’ve told you some things about my failed experiment in TV but I haven’t dumped anyone in it by name, I’ve left the worst bits out and trust me, I’ve been enormously discreet. This is not an accident. With time, I’ve learned to see the contribution I made to this unfortunate blot on my CV and to willingly take responsibility for my part in it, something I can do without trashing individuals as much as I would really love to. So be tactful if your interviewer probes you about why you left your last job. As satisfying as it might feel in that moment to let loose, your potential new employer won’t be listening to your words as much as noting the fact you’re dissing your former workplace and imagining you doing the same to them.

Ask for what you're owed.

Once you’ve decided to leave a job you hate (I decided halfway between when I started and when I left, seven months later), plan your exit carefully.

Don’t leave impulsively, even if it means staying a bit longer than you’d like. Be strategic. Try to leave on good terms even if you’ve been miserable there.

By the time I was ready to go, the situation had become toxic and for me, untenable. Having worked for the network’s parent company for 15 years, I knew I was owed a redundancy.

I’d insisted on having a clause written into my contract that said I reported to the CEO and named him. Now he was gone, my role was entirely redundant. They didn’t want to pay me out, though, so they tried to persuade me to quit.

I was desperate to leave. I would have happily sprinted out the door without a cent or even my handbag just to end the daily wrench of walking into an environment I hated and working beside people who were leaking about me to the media.

I was in a terrible state. Anxious, unable to eat or concentrate. I was barely functioning. It was my husband, Jason, who convinced me to stick it out. "You’re not walking away," he said. "Just keep your head down and negotiate."

So I tried. I pitched my case for redundancy, which was met with an insincere plea for me to stay. "We don’t want you to go," said a senior manager. "But there is no job for me here," I maintained. "I’m redundant. What would I do?"

He thought for a moment, shuffled some paper and looked at a spot on the wall right above my head. "You could be the head of wardrobe or hair and makeup," he said calmly.

"I’m a journalist," I shot back. "Let’s both pretend you never said that."

All I wanted to do was flee and preserve the modicum of self-esteem and sanity I had left. But every night when I came home in tears, Jason would help strengthen my resolve to fight for what I was owed.

Women do this often at work and in marriages. We walk away from settlements because of the discomfort and the pain involved in pushing for what we deserve. Our fight-or-flight instinct tells us to flee, assessing the likelihood of winning a fight against someone bigger, stronger and more powerful to be remote. This might seem like the best option but only in the very short term. By standing in an uncomfortable place and holding your ground, fighting for the money, the property or the custody you deserve, you buy yourself a more stable future. Of course, there are exceptions. If your home situation includes violence towards you or your children, you need to immediately do whatever it takes to remove yourself from it to be safe. And if your mental health is severely affected, staying in a workplace may not be sustainable.

Within a few weeks, we had negotiated a redundancy package, and even though I was firebombed with bad press as I left, I now had the financial ability to launch my own business, Mamamia. It’s not that building a website costs much money – a couple of thousand dollars to customise a free template – but giving it my full attention would prevent me from earning any income. The redundancy package meant I could continue to help pay our mortgage while I determined if a blog could become something bigger. It was suck-it-and-see time.

The story I always tell is that I started Mamamia in my lounge room in 2007. That’s not technically true. It started in my head a few months earlier while I was still in the turmoil of the TV job.

Apart from my desperation to sprint as far and fast as possible from this nadir in my career, I’d realised something else: I no longer wanted to be a senior manager or a media executive.

Management was very well paid and had some delightful perks but it wasn’t creative and I was spent. This was confusing because I’d always been highly ambitious and competitive. I’d always strived to climb higher, go faster, push harder, and lean in further.

It wasn’t that I felt burnt out so much as bummed out. The politics of senior management in any organisation are inevitably the same: endless meetings, strategy sessions, KPIs, petty dramas about who wasn’t cc’d on an email, implementing processes, putting out fires, more fires, more processes, more and more and more meetings, brainstorming sessions, more fires, writing reports, doing budgets, adhering to budgets, fires, fires, fires, meetings about fires, spreadsheets, off-site meetings about strategy, writing reports about fires, meetings about processes, writing memos about people not following processes, recruitment, P&Ls, salary negotiations, learning what EBITDA means, performance reviews, having to be reminded what EBITDA means and forgetting again almost immediately, meetings about someone not being cc’d on a memo about a process and repeat until you want to staple your face to your swivel chair and file yourself in the bin under FOI for F**king Over It. As much as I was exhausted by the excruciating repetition and endless politics and people management involved in being a senior executive, it had always seemed counterintuitive to do anything but keep striving for promotions. The only way is up, right? A higher salary. More responsibility. Increased power and influence. A bigger team. New challenges.

Upwards is not always the right decision, though, and neither is more of everything, even if it’s money. I didn’t want to work less, and I certainly didn’t want to stop working. I love work. It feeds me. The treadmill of working inside a big company, however, was something I wanted to jump off: it was time to try being my own boss.

Feature Image: Supplied.