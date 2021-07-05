'I'm a teacher who thinks kids should learn to code. Here are 5 things my daughter found from her first class.’

Coding is an essential learning skill in this digital era.

Speaking as both a primary school teacher and a parent, I think it's important for children to have an understanding of and be able to work with the technology around them in many forms. When kids learn coding at an early age, it's strengthening a whole bunch of skills they don't even realise they possess.

Their creativity, problem solving, critical thinking, curiosity and maths skills.

With my teacher's hat on, I'm excited to see that the fundamentals of coding are logic, structure, sequence and algorithmic thinking – which helps enable kids to produce creative outcomes, like websites, animations and even apps (incredibly).

Coding also promotes kids to become creators.

It is so important for kids to have a hand (in the classroom and once they're grown and out into the world and workforce) in shaping the technology that they're interacting with. This is as opposed to being a passive consumer of it.

Arguably the best part of anything that's good for kids (!) is that they're absorbing and mastering new skills by coding, all without them even realising it – because it’s so fun.