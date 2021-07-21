‘I’m an Instagram food blogger and mum of two. Here’s what I make in a day.’

I started my Instagram blog @mum_made_yum in 2020, and it's since evolved from hobby to side-hustle.

Many assume food blogging is simply eating at cafes and taking a few pretty pics. But it’s a lot more than that - it's a way of life.

Food blogging means I perform so many more roles than just “taste-tester”. Yes, there’s a lot of eating, but I also have the role of photographer, food stylist, business manager, writer, social media marketer, salesperson, shopper, dish washer, accountant and so much more.

With an audience of 11k+ on Instagram, maintaining my blog can take up hours of my day, and it's often unpaid.

And because I do it on top of my corporate nine-to-five job (and while juggling two young kids), this “way-of-life” has inadvertently replaced all of my Netflix & Chill time and taken over several rooms in my house.

Since taking my blog seriously, it has also started generating regular income for me. It’s nice to be financially rewarded for my hard-work, however it’s certainly not the driving force or my motivation.

Like many freelance professions, income is inconsistent, and in some cases the “reward” may not be in the form of money. Some weeks I may land several paid posts ranging from $100 to a few hundred bucks each; some weeks there will be none. Other weeks I may publish commissioned articles.

Restaurants or cafes often offer brunch or dinner “on them” in exchange for some attention on their socials and a review of their menu.

Brands offer “contra” arrangements; in other words they gift an item or product in exchange for a post or story - however I tend to only accept gifted items that I already align with or would normally use.